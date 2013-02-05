Celebrate National Pancake Day With 9 Healthy Recipes

Today is National Pancake Day!

You may be able to get free pancakes at IHOP, but it doesn’t get any better than homemade, healthy pancakes from your kitchen. (Plus, they're free, too!)

Celebrate the national breakfast holiday by whipping up one of these 9 pancake recipes.

Choose from a fiber-rich, protein-packed Oatmeal Pancake With Wild Blueberries that’s dripping with antioxidants and vitamin C; a dessert-like Carrot Cake Pancake, which is loaded with hearty-healthy beta-carotene and omega-3 fatty acids, or a savory recipe like Dill Pancakes With Country Ham and Cheese.

Happy pancake eating!

