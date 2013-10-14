Celebrate National Dessert Day With 4 Fall Recipes

Today is National Dessert Day! Sounds like a delicious day, doesn't it? And I'm sure you want to celebrate.

How about making one of these fabulous fall recipes? Each one is inspired by the wonderful flavors of the season--from pumpkin and apples to cinnamon and spice--there's something for everyone. Enjoy!

Clockwise from top left:

Loaded Pumpkin Cookies: Soft, moist, and packed with chocolate chips, chopped dates, shredded coconut, and walnuts, each bite keeps your taste buds guessing. You will love these festive fall cookies!

Apple Spice Cake: Instead of using butter, this lightened-up recipe uses fat-free cream cheese, low-fat buttermilk, and vegetable oil to create a moist texture without the added fat. Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream for the perfect fall treat.

Mom's Apple Crisp: My mom's apple crisp is my absolute favorite fall dessert. It's so easy to make (just five ingredients) and it always turns out so well. It's definitely a crowd-pleaser.

Pumpkin Date Nut Bars: Texture- and taste-wise, these bars are similar to a pumpkin blondie with chopped dates and walnuts mixed in. They're guaranteed to become a new fall favorite.

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.