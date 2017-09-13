These Cappuccino Brownies With Coconut Cream Are the Answer to Your Sweets Craving

Hungry for a decadent treat that won’t sabotage your diet? These cappuccino brownie bites are the lower-calorie answer to your next chocolate craving. Semi-sweet chocolate has fewer calories than classic milk chocolate, and a dash of espresso powder may give your metabolism a kick. Plus, the small size of the brownies helps keep the portions in control, so you won’t pack extra calories or fat into your diet.

These brownies only take 20 minutes to make from start to finish, the same amount of time it’d take to hit the grocery store for their pre-made counterparts, so you have no excuse not to whip up this homemade treat.

RELATED: 9 Peanut Butter Dessert Recipes

To make cappuccino brownie bites, you’ll need a few basic baking staples, like butter, cooking spray (choose an olive oil-based one to get in those healthy fats), flour, vanilla, sugar, brown sugar, and an egg. Once you melt the semi-sweet chocolate and stir until smooth, simply add the rest of the ingredients into the mix, pour into a mini-muffin tins, and bake. Watch the video to follow along as we make these chocolatey brownie bites.

And it wouldn't be a cappuccino brownie without the whipped topping. To complete the dessert, add a dollop of coconut cream. Not only is it easy to make, it’s also dairy-free. Put a can of full-fat coconut milk in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. Then, when you open the can, scoop off the part at the top, the cream, and whip it. It’s naturally sweet, so it doesn’t need any extra sugar.

RELATED: 16 Oatmeal Dessert Recipes That Satisfy

Don’t forget to share the chocolatey goodness with your friends! These little guys are easy to take to your next gathering whether it’s a movie night or potluck dinner. Just pop them out of the muffin tins and onto a serving tray.