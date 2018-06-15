13 Camping Food Recipes That Will Make Glamping Even More Fun

There’s nothing quite so comforting as a campfire. And after a long day fishing, hiking, or simply reveling in nature, you need food that's more delicious and nutritious to cook over those flames than boring old franks and beans. With help from these bloggers, we've rounded up several mouth-watering camping food recipes that people can’t stop pinning on Pinterest.

Breakfast sandwich

Start your day with healthy protein and carbohydrates with this breakfast sandwich from Sunny Home Creations.

Cinnamon roll-ups

Make the morning even sweeter with icing and cinnamon skewers from Almost Supermom.

BBQ chicken and vegetables in foil

Bring your barbecue on the trail with this chicken and veggies recipe from Diethood.

Campfire nachos

Indulge around the campfire with these bites from Fresh Off the Grid.

Grilled salmon skewers

Flavorful fat and lean protein on a stick, courtesy of Natasha’s Kitchen.

Coconut lime shrimp packets

Turn your camping trip into an island getaway with these coconut lime shrimp packets from The Baking Fairy.

Whole wheat pasta in foil

Who says spaghetti isn't a campfire food? Not Cookin’ Canuck, who created this whole wheat pasta recipe.

Camp chili and cornbread

Chili and cornbread are camping staples. Put them together, and you've created a campfire feast, from Honestly Yum.

Cheesy dutch oven potatoes

This decadent potato side from One Sweet Appetite will go well with almost anything.

Steak fajita foil packs

This steak fajita dish is the closest thing to taco Tuesday you'll find when you're camping, from Le Creme de la Crumb.

Skillet zucchini

Test your skills with a skillet (and get your greens!) by following this zucchini side recipe from Add a Pinch.

S'mores dip

S’mores are a campfire classic. A Grande Life recreated the dish into a chocolate dip—just grab a graham cracker and dive in.

Banana boats

These tasty treats from Fresh Off the Grid are a sweet and filling way to end a long hike or trail ride.

Now that summer is here, it's time to plan a trip, get the right gear—and start glamming up your camping menu.