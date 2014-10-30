Cronut Calories: How Dunkin' Donuts' Version Compares to the Original

By now you’ve probably heard the buzz surrounding all that is the delicious cronut—a buttery, flaky fusion of donut and croissant, created by the famed chef Dominique Ansel. The treat still commands lines outside his bakery and just recently Ansel revealed his recipe, an epic 2,300-word long, 3-day process with so many steps it’s enough to make your head spin.

Getting in on the trend, Dunkin’ Donuts announced this week that they’ll be launching their own (ahem, copycat) version of the confection in 7,900 stores for a limited time starting on November 3. They describe the $2.49 croissant donut as “24 layers of buttery dough...covered in the same sweet distinctive glaze used on our Glazed Donuts.”

Sounds like a total calorie bomb, but it's not quite as bad as you'd think. The Croissant Donut isn't currently listed in the company's nutrition catalog, but according to Dunkin' Donuts, each one has 300 calories, 14g of fat (8g saturated), 39g of carbohydrates.

Ansel’s recipe is way more of a Halloween scare. We did a nutritional analysis to find out just how many calories are in one of his famed cronuts—specifically the one with chocolate-champagne ganache, orange sugar, and champagne-chocolate glaze. Read at your own risk.

Dominique Ansel's Cronut



Calories: 675*

Total fat: 38g

Saturated fat: 23g

Sodium: 823mg

Carbohydrate: 80g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 7g

*That's nearly 150 calories more than a McDonald's Big Mac!

RELATED: 10 High-Protein Breakfast Recipes