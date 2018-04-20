This Vegan Chocolate Brownie Is Made With CBD Oil

In honor of 4/20, one of our favorite vegan bakeries, Sweets by CHLOE, is launching a limited-edition vegan chocolate brownie formulated with CBD oil. And—lucky us!—they shared the recipe with Health.

CBD oil, which is legal in many states and made after the compound cannabidiol is extracted from cannabis, may help to relieve chronic pain and anxiety, although more research is needed on its uses. Unlike tetra-hydrocannabinol (THC) in marijuana, CBD oil won't get you high, but it will help you feel relaxed and calm—and in this case, happy that you just had a delicious vegan brownie.

The recipe below is made with The Daily Hit from CAP Beauty (the wellness brand partnered with Sweets by CHLOE to create the chocolatey treat), but you can sub in any other CBD oil as well. Live in New York City? Visit Sweets by CHLOE's Bleecker Street location to buy the brownies between April 20 and April 22.

The Mary Jane Brownie

Rebecca Shinners

Yield: 24 brownies

4 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups granulated sugar

2 cups cocoa powder

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 Tbsp. baking powder

2 cups applesauce

½ cup agave

1 ½ cups sunflower oil

3 Tbsp. CBD oil

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

2 cups mini chocolate chips

6 Tbsp. cocoa nibs

Combine all dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl. In a separate container, combine and mix all wet ingredients. Pour the batter onto two 9"x12" paper-lined and lightly-oiled baking pans. Top with the cocoa nibs. Bake at 325 degrees F for 12 minutes. Allow brownies to cool and cut each sheet into 12 portions.

Recipe courtesy of Sweets by CHLOE