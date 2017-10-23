 Cauliflower Buffalo Tacos Are the Perfect Meat Alternative  

We have the answer for vegetarians craving buffalo wings. This meatless taco version is lower in saturated fat, and the fiber in cruciferous cauliflower will keep you feeling full hours after eating. Ghee, a type of clarified butter, has a higher smoke point than butter, making it ideal for this high-heat recipe. Plus, it’s a great alternative for those who suffer from lactose sensitivities because the milk solids have been removed. Follow along as we make these cauliflower buffalo tacos.