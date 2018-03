Try this recipe: Crispy Brussels Sprouts With Miso Dressing

File under "the best new way to cook Brussels sprouts": Scooping out the insides of your go-to veggie, then roasting them at high heat, turns Brussels sprouts into crispy chip-like bites that are ideal for dipping into the flavor-packed miso dressing on the side.

Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, grapeseed oil, fine sea salt, black pepper, avocado oil mayonnaise, rice vinegar, white miso, honey, low-sodium soy sauce

Calories: 65