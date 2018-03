Try this recipe: Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche With Sweet Potato Crust

A satisfying, cheesy comfort food meal that's still healthy? Yes, it's possible. Start (or end) your day with a slice of this protein-packed, grain-free quiche.

Ingredients: Olive oil cooking spray, sweet potato, avocado oil, yellow onion, broccoli, cayenne, eggs, unsweetened almond milk (or another milk of choice), salt, black pepper, sharp cheddar cheese

Calories: 191