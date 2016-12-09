How to Make Protein-Packed Breakfast Pizza in a Skillet

Who says you can’t eat pizza for breakfast? This tasty pie, inspired by classic a.m. foods, is the perfect option for a satisfying weekend brunch. Thanks to ingredients like spinach and eggs, it’s packed with protein, fiber, and iron. Plus, it’s a clever way to sneak a serving of veggies into your morning meal. And although this breakfast pizza certainly boasts some nutrient-rich toppings, the sprinkle of crispy bacon, layer of cheese, and thick crust make it feel indulgent and satisfying.

It’s also a super versatile recipe. For example, if you want to make the pizza vegetarian, simply skip the bacon. Or opt for quinoa or cauliflower crust to make it gluten-free. If you’d like to try out this unique dish for yourself, watch this video from Real Simple for easy-to-follow instructions.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Begin by frying bacon on a cast iron skillet. Once the strips are nice and crispy, transfer them to a small bowl. In the same skillet, add chopped garlic and baby spinach. Sauté until the spinach is wilted, and pour the contents of the pan in another bowl. Wipe the excess grease out of the skillet, then sprinkle some cornmeal onto the pan.

Place a flattened piece of store-bought pizza dough straight into the skillet, spreading it out evenly. Keep the skillet on medium heat while you add all the pizza toppings, which include the garlic spinach, fontina cheese, crumbled up bacon, and eggs. Then place the skillet in the oven, and bake for 10-15 minutes at 450 degrees. Then simply slice and serve!