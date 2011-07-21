Foodie Friday: Boulder Canyon Natural Foods Kettle Cooked Red Wine Vinegar Potato Chips

July 21, 2011


By Rachel Tipovski
Sultry summer days scream for a savory snack. Punchy red wine vinegar kicks up the flavor in these hearty crisps.

The product: Boulder Canyon Natural Foods Kettle Cooked Potato Chips in Red Wine Vinegar ($2.49–$3.99 per 5-ounce package; available at bouldercanyonfoods.com  and retailers nationwide)

The taste factor: Real red wine vinegar gives these chips a sharp, salty bite, with a surprising hint of sweetness. Plus, an extra-thick cut makes them super-crunchy.

The health factor: Even though these chips have 7 grams of fat per serving, 6 grams are good-for-you monounsaturated fats (which can improve cholesterol levels and lower heart-disease risk). Plus, they’re cholesterol- and gluten-free.

Why we love it: This low-fat, savory snack delivers lots of flavor and crunch—and supports eco-friendly business, too. The company uses compostable packaging and sponsors American Rivers, to keep national rivers clean.

