Try this recipe: Roasted Broccoli with Roasted Lemon and Parmesan

Veggies don't have to be bland to be healthy. The lemon and cheese in this recipe bring a ton of flavor to this crispy cruciferous treat, and at just over 100 calories per serving, you won't feel bad reaching for seconds (or thirds). And don't forget to scrub and dry lemons before roasting.

Ingredients: Broccoli, olive oil, lemon, Kosher salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Calories: 133