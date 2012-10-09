Better-For-You Golden Gate Grilled Cheese

As the crisp Autumn weather fast approaches it’s time to move towards warm, comforting meals. I think we can all agree that there is little better than walking in the door chilled to the bone and digging into a piping hot dish! That is exactly why I took to the kitchen this week to makeover this classic Golden Gate Grilled Cheese—creating a healthy, satisfying meal that will be sure to warm you from the inside out.

Just follow the simple substitutions below and you’ll have an easy, good-for-you meal that your whole family will enjoy!

2 tbsp. softened butter (To lower the cholesterol in this recipe, I replaced the butter with a vegan, dairy-free spread, such as Earth Balance, which uses a blend of healthy oils rather than dairy as its base, so there is no cholesterol in the product)

1 large egg, lightly beaten (To reduce calories and cholesterol a bit more, I used 2 large egg whites in place of the large egg)

1/4 cup milk (Again to lower the calories as well as the fat in this dish, I replaced the 1/4 cup of whole milk with fat free milk)

4 freshly cut slices from a sourdough loaf (In order to increase the fiber of the sandwich, I replaced the sourdough loaf with a whole wheat sourdough loaf, Trader Joe’s makes a great one!)

6 oz. thinly sliced turkey (To decrease the sodium levels of the dish, I substituted the 6 oz. of thinly sliced turkey with thinly sliced low-sodium turkey, such as Boar’s Head)

2 slices muenster cheese (To continue to lower the sodium in the dish and make it slightly more heart healthy, I replaced the 2 slices of muenster cheese with lower-sodium muenster cheese)

This sandwich turned out wonderful! The small tweaks made to increase its healthy benefits were hardly noticed when compared to the original. The whole wheat sourdough loaf made the sandwich feel hearty and even more comforting and the reduced sodium was undetected by my palate. This is certainly a dish worth having in your back pocket when those cooler days strike!