What to Buy at Target, According to Foodie Experts

On your next trip to Target, stock up on these foodie-approved grocery finds to eat healthy all week long.
You already know that Target is the place to stock up on stylish-but-affordable products for the home and clothing collaborations with big-name designers. But the superstore is also one of our go-tos for finding basic grocery items for less. We asked people who cook and eat well for a living—dietitians, cookbook authors, and Health editors—to tell us what must-have products they reach for during their weekly Target shopping trips. Here, their top good-for-you picks.
1
Simply Balanced Frozen Vegetables and Frozen Fruit
(Prices vary)
“I stock up on frozen fruits and veggies at Target. I blend frozen fruit into smoothies or quickly steam frozen veggies when I don’t have time to prep fresh ones. They’re great tossed with a little jarred dairy-free pesto.”
—Cynthia Sass, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor
2
Justin’s Vanilla Almond Butter
($14 for 16 oz.)
“Justin’s is one of my favorite brands because its nut butters are low in sugar but still taste fantastic. And it offers really yummy flavors, like this amazing vanilla!”
—Beth Lipton, Health’s food director
3
McCormick Ground Cinnamon and McCormick Oregano Leaves
(Ground cinnamon is $3 for 2.37 oz.; Oregano leaves are $3 for 0.75 oz.)
“I can always find spices at Target for a great price. Cinnamon is delicious in coffee, and I love oregano in salad dressings, marinades, and soups.”
—Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, author of Eat Clean, Stay Lean
4
Quinn Microwave Popcorn
($5 for 7 oz.)
“The organic corn is farm-to-bag, and the bag is compostable. Plus, the white Cheddar flavor tastes insanely good and is actually made with real Cheddar cheese—no artificial ‘Cheddar flavoring.’”
—Elizabeth Stein, founder of the natural-foods company Purely Elizabeth and author of Eating Purely