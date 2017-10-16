The Best Salmon Toppings You Haven’t Tried Yet

Are you bored with your same-old, basic salmon recipes? Try one of these easy, healthy ways to add serious flavor to your fish dinners fast. For each version below, start with four 5-oz. skin-on salmon fillets, and bake them on a foil-lined baking sheet at 425 degrees.

Gergg Dupress; Prop Styling: Thom Driver; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Cider-Glazed Salmon Wasabi Crunch Salmon

1. Whisk together 3/4 cup cider and 1 Tbsp. honey in a pan; bring to a boil. Boil, stirring, until reduced to 3 Tbsp., about 10 minutes.

2. Remove from heat; stir in 1 tsp. each chopped fresh rosemary and minced garlic. Place salmon, skin side down, on baking sheet; brush with 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Bake for 10 minutes.

3. Spoon cider mixture evenly over fillets. Broil until golden brown and glazed, about 2 minutes.

Spiced Pepita Salmon

1. Combine 3 Tbsp. finely chopped pepitas, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, 1/2 tsp. cumin, 1/2 tsp. ancho chile powder, 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika, and 1/4 tsp. cayenne.

2. Place salmon, skin side down, on baking sheet; brush with 2 Tbsp. avocado oil. Press on pepita mixture.

3. Bake until salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 12 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.

Wasabi Crunch Salmon

1. Stir together 2/3 cup panko, 2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro, 1 1/2 tsp. grated fresh ginger, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1 Tbsp. avocado oil in a small bowl.

2. Place salmon, skin side down, on baking sheet; brush with 2 tsp. wasabi paste.

3. Press panko mixture into wasabi paste. Bake until crust is golden and salmon flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Sprinkle with 2 tsp. black sesame seeds.

Recipes developed by Ivy Odom