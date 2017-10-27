The Best Healthy Cookbooks to Give as Gifts This Year

These are the best new cookbooks for vegans, people following gluten-free diets, those looking for Instant Pot recipes, and more.
You can never go wrong gifting a cookbook. We let our taste buds do the testing to come up with this list, which includes a variety of gorgeous, healthy cookbooks focusing on everything from salads to bowls to Instant Pot recipes. Read on for our top picks that would make a great gift for a loved one—we wouldn't blame you if you decided to stock up on a few for your own bookshelf, too.
1
The Art of the Pantry By Claire Thomson
Have a friend who loves to cook, but sometimes needs a little help in the creativity department? This cookbook is the ultimate guide to making the most of kitchen basics, thanks to innovative recipes that incorporate pantry ingredients.
2
Half Baked Harvest Cookbook by Tieghan Gerard
"I love Tieghan Gerard's Half Baked Harvest blog. Her recipes always feature tons of color and flavor and range from healthy to decadent and everything in between. I knew her first book would be delish."
—Kristin Canning, Writer and Reporter
3
Cherry Bombe The Cookbook by Kerry Diamond and Claudia Wu
Cherry Bombe magazine's debut cookbook is beautifully designed and will look stunning on your friend's coffee table. Even better, it includes 100 well-loved recipes from inspiring women in the food world, including big names like Chrissy Teigen, Molly Yeh, and Milk Bar's Christina Tosi.
4
Thug Kitchen: The Official Cookbook
"I recently discovered this cookbook, and even though it’s not brand new, my friends and I swear by it! They also have a few different editions, like one for throwing parties. Gwyneth Paltrow is even a fan!"
—Molly Ade, Video Producer
5
The Yoga Kitchen By Kimberly Parsons
It can be difficult to shop for your friends who are vegan or gluten-free. To the rescue: this cookbook is chockfull of vegan and gluten-free recipes, and each chapter revolves around a different yoga chakra. Namaste.
6
Kitchen Matters by Pamela Salzman
"Gift Kitchen Matters to a friend who wants to eat well without hassle. These recipes are packed with superfoods, yet approachable. Healthy, and still crazy delicious. Turmeric roasted cauliflower, anyone?"
—Anthea Levi, Assistant Editor
7
The Grand Central Market Cookbook: Cuisine and Culture from Downtown Los Angeles by Adele Yellin and Kevin West
The famous Grand Central Market in downtown LA is home to 34 different food stalls, and this new cookbook showcases some of those vendors' best dishes, from Crunchy Avocado Tacos to Sumac Beet Soda. Gift to anyone who loves California cooking.
8
Supper Love by David Bez
"Supper Love is the perfect cookbook for winter: It’s packed with nourishing, simple, plant-based recipes for what author David Bez calls 'comfort bowls.' Think beans and avocado over a bed of spiralized cucumber and spaghetti seaweed; or halloumi, barley, squash, and beetroot cream soup (yum!). The book is beautifully designed too—no surprise given that Bez is also an art director—which makes it a lovely gift for any foodie on your list."
—Catherine DiBenedetto, Features Director
9
The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook by Coco Morante
Give your Instant Pot-obsessed friend this gorgeous cookbook, which features more than 75 hearty-but-healthy comfort food recipes made with everyone's favorite multitasking kitchen gadget.
10
Food52 Mighty Salads
This cookbook from popular recipe blog Food52 includes 60 clever ideas for turning a basic salad into an interesting, flavorful meal.
11
David Tanis Market Cooking: Recipes and Revelations, Ingredient by Ingredient
Anyone who reads David Tanis' popular "City Kitchen" column for The New York Times should have a copy of this cookbook. The former Chez Panisse chef shares his best cooking methods and techniques for common ingredients you find at local markets (think hot peppers, potatoes, and root veggies) with nearly 500 pages of gorgeous photography and must-know tips.