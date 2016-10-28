The Best Healthy Cookbooks of 2016

The second book by massively popular blogger Lisa Leake (of 100 Days of Real Food) is ideal for your friend or loved one who wants to eat healthier but isn’t really sure how or where to begin. Leake’s approach, showing readers how to make their favorite dishes without the use of processed food, is the perfect “gateway drug.” She offers recipes for every meal of the day (homemade granola, citrus salad with crispy quinoa, fish tacos, sloppy joes), along with snacks and desserts, to appeal to the whole family, including packed lunches for kids and adults, shopping lists and meal plans. It’s a straightforward book that offers real solutions and tasty recipes to make over and over again.