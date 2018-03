Try this recipe: Chocolate-Almond Tassies

These little cookie cups are the perfect gluten-free dessert. Filled with a creamy mixture of chocolate and almond butter, these tassies will remind you of a peanut butter cup (but healthier!).

Ingredients: Olive oil or coconut cooking spray, finely shredded unsweetened coconut, egg whites, coconut palm sugar, semisweet chocolate, Almond butter, roasted salted almonds, preferably Marcona

Calories: 139

Adapted from Better Baking (C) 2016 by Genevieve Ko. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt/Rux Martin Books. All rights reserved.