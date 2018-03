To buy: $15; amazon.com

You don’t have to be vegan to know how messy things get when you open a new jar of peanut butter and try to mix in the oil separated on top. But since plant-based eaters need to get their protein from meat-free sources such as nut butter, this genius stirrer will become a kitchen staple for them. They can use the BPA-free tool to mix nut butters without splashing excess oil all over the kitchen counter.