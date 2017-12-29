Eat These Foods Now for a Sharper Brain Later

Colorful vegetables and fruits—such as leafy greens, peppers, beets, and berries—are high in carotenoids and anthocyanins, antioxidant pigments that provide their bright hues. “Antioxidants protect brain cell linings from the damage caused by free radicals, which are harmful molecules that cause inflammation and result from factors like a poor diet or smoking,” explains Janis Jibrin, RD, adjunct professor of nutrition at American University in Washington, D.C.

Greens (and beans) also deliver folate, which helps produce neurotransmitters, chemical messengers in the brain that are critical to thinking and mood.