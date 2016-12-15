These ridiculously cool kitchen tools make prepping eggs fun and easy.
Oh, eggs, let us count the ways we love you: You're high in belly-filling protein (6 grams in 1 large), you're delicious enough to be eaten at any meal, and you're a good source of vitamins and minerals that promote eye health, curb anxiety, boost memory, and more.
That's why we rounded up the clever egg gadgets on the market that can make cooking eggs simpler and, dare we say, more fun. Whether you like them hardboiled, over easy, or poached, these 12 products will guarantee your breakfast (or lunch, or dinner, or snack) is egg-cellent.
1
EZE Homegoods Silicone Egg Poacher
Poaching eggs can be tricky, but eggs benedict doesn't need to be a restaurant-only brunch dish. Poach Instagram-worthy eggs in the comfort of your pajamas with these BPA-free pods. Crack your eggs into the cups, place the cups in boiling water, and in 3 to 5 minutes you have a perfectly poached egg.
2
Williams-Sonoma Signature Thermo-Clad Stainless-Steel Omelette Pan
Master the omelet with a PFOA-free nonstick pan. The coated surface is durable enough to withstand metal whisks, utensils, and spatulas. Shallow, sloping sides make it easy to flip your eggs with ease.
3
Norpro Egg Rite Timer
Take the guesswork out of hardboiled eggs with this genius timer. Drop it into water at the same time as your eggs, and as the eggs cook, the timer's internal sensor will react to heat. As the timer heats up, its face will darken to indicate when the eggs are soft, medium, and hard. The timer is smart enough to adjust for the amount of water and eggs in the pan, and even your altitude.
4
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Breakfast sandwiches aren't hard to make, but let's face it—they can be messy. With this single gadget, you layer each piece of your sammie into individual compartments, and in 5 minutes, you've got a perfect breakfast.
5
Williams-Sonoma Egg Slicer and Wedger
This tool makes slicing eggs easy. Simply place a peeled hardboiled egg into the middle, press down with the stainless-steel wire grid, and voila—you've got perfectly cut wedges or slices to add to salads or sandwiches.
6
OXO 3-in-1 Egg Separator
Crack and separate eggs without dripping whites onto your counter or fishing shells out of your food. The tool fits neatly onto any bowl.
7
Rosle Silicone Egg Whisk
If extra-fluffy scrambled eggs are your thing, this whisk will whip them up to perfection. The silicone-coated wires won’t scratch your nonstick cookware, and the tool is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
8
45 Second Omelet Maker
Crack your eggs and omelet fillings into this stoneware dish, and you have a no-fuss omelet after just 45 seconds in the microwave. It doesn't get much simpler than that!
9
Big Boss Egg Genie Electric Cooker
Set it and forget it for perfectly cooked hard boil eggs. Just fill the cooker with seven eggs, set your preference for soft, medium, or hard and the machine goes to work, ensuring you have the perfect protein-filled meal or snack.
10
Snap 'n Stack Egg-Tainer
If deviled eggs are your go-to potluck appetizer, you know how hard transporting them can be. This BPA-free container makes it easy to store and carry deviled eggs to your next party.
11
Rosle Egg Topper
Enjoy soft-boiled eggs without accidentally crunching on shells with this egg topper. It cleanly slices off the top of the egg to reveal the creamy yolk and silky white.