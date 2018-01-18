The Best Coffee Makers on the Market

In need of a new coffee maker? Here are our top picks in every category, from single-cup coffee makers to French press to drip machines.
It can be overwhelming to shop for a new coffee maker. From espresso to cold brew to K-cups, there are hundreds of great options out there. Here, we narrowed down the list to some of our top picks in different categories, including single-serve coffee makers, pour over coffee makers, and basic drip coffee makers. You'll be on your way to pouring a perfect cup of Joe in no time.
RELATED: The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers
1
Best drip coffee maker
If you prefer basic drip coffee over espresso or cappuccino, this classic Mr. Coffee maker is a great choice. It makes 12 cups of coffee and includes a feature that lets you choose how strong (or not) you want your brew. Also good: An automatic two-hour shutoff turns off the machine so you don't have to think about it.
2
Best pour over coffee maker
Pour over coffee is becoming more and more popular, with some coffee aficionados saying this slower-brew method delivers a particularly luscious, rich drink. An Amazon bestseller, this pour over coffee set from Coffee Gator includes a sleek glass carafe and reusable stainless steel mesh filter (meaning you won't have to keep buying paper ones). You'll get three cups of hand-drip coffee with each use.
3
Best French press
At first glance, a French press might not look intuitive, but they're actually incredibly easy to use: Simply spoon your grounds into the bottom of the glass, pour boiling water on top, and let sit for a few minutes before pressing down on top. As a bonus, most French presses are wallet-friendly; this under-$30 model has racked up an impressive 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
4
Best iced coffee maker
Whipping up a batch of cold brew couldn't be easier, thanks to this device from Ovalware. To use, simply add grounds to the filter, pour in water, stir, and then let sit in your refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours.
5
Best single-serve espresso maker
When it comes to espresso makers in particular, there are tons of options out there. For mornings when you want your coffee fast, you can't do much better than the Nespresso Inissia. Simply pop in a Nespresso pod and press the "brew" button for a hot cup of espresso in less than a minute. Plus, it's sleek and small enough to fit on even the narrowest countertops.
6
Best fancy espresso maker
If you're serious about your espresso, you might consider investing in a barista-level machine for your kitchen. This one from Breville includes impressive features such as a 15 bar Italian pump, 1600W Thermo coil heating system, built-in stainless steel grinder (it allows you to grind only what you need for each cup for maximum freshness), and a function that automatically adjusts water temperature after steaming.
7
Best stovetop espresso maker
Minimalists will appreciate this sleek stovetop espresso maker from Bialetti. Available in nine fun hues, it can make six demitasse cups of espresso on the stove in just five minutes.
8
Best travel espresso maker
Don't be fooled by its size: This small-but-mighty device can make a mean cup of espresso. The handheld design is perfect for anyone who wants their coffee on-the-go without sacrificing flavor. Also cool: The top doubles as a miniature cup.
9
Best single-serve coffee maker
Keurig machines have become so popular for a reason: They're ridiculously easy to use and make delicious coffee. We love that this new model features a "strong brew" button that lets you serve a more intense cup of coffee, if that's your preference. Plus, the matte hues will look amazing in your kitchen.