8 of 21 Amazon

Best chocolate candy

Sno-Caps, 3.1-ounce box



Split this box of semisweet nonpareils with a friend and you’ll each down 180 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated), and 24 g sugar. (That’s 360 calories if you eat the whole thing yourself.) It’s certainly not the best snack option out there, but at the theater you could also do much worse.



“If you know you’re going to treat yourself to something really sugary, the best thing you can do is exercise before you go,” says Kriegler. “For about 12 hours after a strenuous workout, your body will be a little more sensitive to using sugar from that junk food to replenish energy stores.” Doing intervals or a hard strength-training workout before hitting the theater can help minimize the damage done, he adds—just don’t let it turn into an excuse to pig out even further.