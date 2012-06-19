Recipe Makeover: Stick-to-Your-Ribs Banana Snacking Cake

As the weather grows nicer with each passing day, the last thing you want is to be spending a lot of time in the kitchen preparing meals. However, that doesn’t mean your only options are to skip meals or eat out—there are plenty of things you can prep beforehand allowing you to grab-and-go, thus maximizing your outdoor time!

That’s why I decided to tackle this Banana Snacking Cake recipe—a quick and easy dish that can be taken on the go for breakfast, snack or even dessert when you're headed out the door! And the best part is that I made a few simple adjustments to take this cake to the next level, which will allow it to hold you over longer, so you'll spend more time enjoy the best things summer has to offer, instead of being cooped up in the kitchen.

Follow the 3 easy substitutions below and you’ll have a week’s worth of tasty bites that will be sure to keep you going long after you leave the house.

6 3/4 oz. all-purpose flour (about 1 1/2 cups) (I substituted 1 1/2 cups of white whole wheat flour for added fiber and protein giving this made-over version more staying power than the original)

1 cup plain low-fat yogurt (I replaced the plain low-fat yogurt with 1 cup of plain low-fat greek yogurt for added protein which further promotes fullness)

1/2 cup frozen fat-free whipped topping (I replaced this with 1/2 cup natural thick peanut butter, such as Smucker’s, to up the protein of the dish)

This made-over stick-to-your-ribs banana snacking cake definitely hit the spot! The added fiber and protein worked perfectly to hold me over longer than the original recipe, and it made enough to give me quick and easy breakfast and snack options for the entire week.