This Protein-Rich Baked Oatmeal Tastes Just Like Girl Scout Samoas

Post by Beth Lipton

If the siren call of the Girl Scout Cookie order form feels impossible to resist, you're not alone. And now those delectable treats come in cereal form? It's just too much to bear.

We feel you. So we went ahead and created a morning meal that mimics Samoas (aka Caramel deLites)—one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors—but is packed with fiber and protein, so you'll have plenty of energy to tackle your day.

Our recipe for baked "Samoa" oatmeal gives the nutritious whole grain a fun and tasty upgrade. And since research shows eating dessert at breakfast may actually help you stay slim, you don't have to look sideways at the chocolate drizzle on top.

RELATED: Oatmeal Recipes for Every Day of the Week

Baked “Samoa” Oatmeal

Serves: 9

3 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. coconut oil, plus more for pan

2/3 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

2 cups (about 7 oz.) old-fashioned rolled oats

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

1¾ cups unsweetened almond milk

½ cup pitted dates (about 6, or 3.5 oz.)

2 large eggs

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 oz. dark chocolate, chopped