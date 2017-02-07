This Protein-Rich Baked Oatmeal Tastes Just Like Girl Scout Samoas

Inspired by your favorite chocolate-coconut treat, this morning bowl is packed with healthy ingredients so you'll have plenty of energy to tackle your day.
Post by Beth Lipton
If the siren call of the Girl Scout Cookie order form feels impossible to resist, you're not alone. And now those delectable treats come in cereal form? It's just too much to bear.
We feel you. So we went ahead and created a morning meal that mimics Samoas (aka Caramel deLites)—one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors—but is packed with fiber and protein, so you'll have plenty of energy to tackle your day.
Our recipe for baked "Samoa" oatmeal gives the nutritious whole grain a fun and tasty upgrade. And since research shows eating dessert at breakfast may actually help you stay slim, you don't have to look sideways at the chocolate drizzle on top.
Baked “Samoa” Oatmeal
Serves: 9
3 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. coconut oil, plus more for pan
2/3 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
2 cups (about 7 oz.) old-fashioned rolled oats
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
1¾ cups unsweetened almond milk
½ cup pitted dates (about 6, or 3.5 oz.)
2 large eggs
2 Tbsp. maple syrup
2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 oz. dark chocolate, chopped
- Preheat oven to 375ºF. Grease a 9-inch square baking dish with coconut oil. Spread coconut on a baking sheet and bake until toasted, stirring once and watching carefully, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool.
- In a medium bowl, combine oats, baking powder and salt; whisk to mix well. Toss in coconut. In a blender, blend almond milk, dates, eggs, 3 Tbsp. coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla until smooth. Pour into bowl with oats and stir gently just to combine. Spread in baking dish and bake until golden and cooked through, 30 to 40 minutes.
- Place chocolate and remaining 1 tsp. coconut oil in a heatproof bowl. Set over a pan of simmering water (do not let water boil or bottom of bowl touch water). Cook, stirring occasionally, until chocolate has melted and mixture is smooth.
- Just before serving baked oatmeal, drizzle with chocolate mixture. Store leftovers covered and refrigerated.