Baked Mac & Cheese for Less Than 200 Calories Per Serving

Now that the cold weather has officially arrived here in New England, all I want to eat is comfort food. You know what I'm talking about, right? Warm, creamy, and cheesy comes to mind, which, of course, reminds me of one of my favorite cozy meals: baked macaroni and cheese. I mean, who can resist such a decadent dish? Not me, that's for sure!

Mac and cheese isn’t typically a low-calorie meal, but this recipe cuts calories and fat from the traditional recipe without losing out on any of the cheesiness, thanks to the bold flavors of Parmesan, Swiss, and cheddar. This recipe is so rich and cheesy, you won’t even notice it's been slimmed down. But the good news is: A serving has less than 200 calories. Here's how to make it.

Ingredients:

1.5 cups dry elbow macaroni

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 wedges of spreadable light Swiss cheese, like The Laughing Cow

1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

salt + pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Cook elbow macaroni as directed; rinse and drain.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine Parmesan cheese, wedges of Swiss, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. When macaroni is still hot, pour it into the bowl and mix well. (The heat of the pasta will help melt the Swiss cheese.)

3. Divide macaroni among four ramekins, sprinkle with shredded cheddar, and place in toaster oven (or conventional oven) for 5 minutes on broil or until the top is lightly browned.

Makes 4 servings

