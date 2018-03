Is there anything avocados can't do? From topping salads and toast to being the secret ingredient in desserts, avocados can make just about anything taste better—and healthier.

This superfood is known for being a great source of monosaturated fats. These healthy fats not only raise your "good" cholesterol (HDL), but they also lower your "bad" cholesterol (LDL), decreasing your risk for heart disease and stroke. Avocados are also chock-full of other nutrients—they pack almost 20 vitamins and minerals, as well as a hefty dose of fiber, which in conjunction with the fats, helps to keep you satiated for hours.

Watch the following videos for recipes that include both sweet and savory options for using avocados in your main meal, in a side dish, and even in your dessert (we're looking at you, brownies). Click through for 25 amazing avocado recipes that you will be sure to love.