How to Make Avocado Pesto

Whether it’s being used as an alternative, healthy ingredient in brownies and pudding, or as a beauty product, it seems there isn’t anything avocados can’t do. In fact, here’s another delectable avocado substitution that you’ll love. It takes a favorite Italian sauce—pesto—and makes it even tastier by swapping the olive oil for avocado to make a creamy sauce that will enhance your pasta, zucchini noodles and more. Watch the video to follow our simple recipe.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped (about 1 Tbsp.)

1 ripe avocado (about 7.5 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

1 packed cup fresh basil leaves (about 8 oz.)

1/3 cup chopped walnuts (about 1.25 oz.)

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Preparation

1. Place oil and garlic in a cold skillet. Turn on low heat.

2. When the oil and garlic begin to sizzle, transfer mixture to a blender or food processor. Add avocado, basil, walnuts and lemon juice and process until well blended.

3. Taste and season generously with salt and pepper. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days (press plastic wrap directly on surface of pesto).