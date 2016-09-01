A Whole-Wheat Pancake Recipe That Uses Avocado

One of the keys to a successful day is starting your morning off the right way—with a hearty and healthy breakfast that kick-starts your metabolism and helps burn calories throughout the day. This whole-wheat pancake recipe that also includes avocado is the perfect choice. You can even top the flapjacks with your favorite fruit for an added dose of antioxidants and vitamins. Watch the video for the recipe and step-by-step demonstration.

RELATED: 9 New Pancake Recipes

Ingredients

2 cups low-fat buttermilk

2 eggs

1 Tbsp. melted butter

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 avocado

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

RELATED: How To Make Stuffed Multigrain Pancakes

Preparation

1. In a blender, combine buttermilk, eggs, honey, melted butter, and vanilla and mix until smooth.

2. Add the avocado. Pulse until smooth.

3. Add all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder.

4. Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium heat.

5. Scoop 2 Tbsp. of batter for each pancake. Will yield about 12 pancakes per batch.