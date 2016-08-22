How to Make Avocado-Chocolate Frosting

Is there anything avocados can’t do? We don’t think so. Besides being packed with healthy fats, fiber, B vitamins, folate, and potassium, they’re absolutely delicious and leave you feeling full and satisfied. If you have a sweet tooth and find yourself craving sugary desserts, avocados can help with that, too. Watch the video to see how to make this healthy frosting using avocados: perfect on avocado brownies, sandwiched between dark chocolate beet cookies to make whoopie pies, or on top of any other dessert you please.

Ingredients

1 ripe medium avocado (about 9 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

1/2 cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa (40g)

1/2 cup plus 1 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Generous pinch of sea salt

Preparation

1.Combine all ingredients in food processor and process until smooth and thick (you should have about 1 1/4 cups).

2.Spread over chilled brownies (you may have some left over; cover and refrigerate for another use).