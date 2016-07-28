Want to learn how to make an avocado flower? The secret to your next Insta-worthy breakfast is this super simple technique. You don't need much more than a knife, and the result is a stunning piece of art that might just be too pretty to eat. Watch the video for a step-by-step demonstration on how to create something that will surely impress your followers.

Ingredients

1 slice of toasted whole-grain bread

1 large avocado

1 tsp. lemon juice

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Preparation

1. Cut the avocado in half and scoop out the flesh.

2. Thinly slice.

3. Slowly fan out the slices and shape into a flower.

4. Drizzle lemon juice over the slices to prevent browning.

5. Carefully transfer to a slice of toast and top with red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.