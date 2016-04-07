How to Make Energizing Banana Bread With Avocados

Banana bread ”it can be a sugar bomb thinly disguised as healthy food, or an energizing breakfast or snack that helps fuel your day.

We set out to make the latter, a loaf that's grain freeÂ for the Paleos, contains no refined sugar, and is chock full of healthy fats to keep you sated and make your skin glow. Our secret ingredient? Avocados. They give this loaf a moist texture and tons of fiber and nutrients.

This bread by itself isn't sweet like traditional banana bread. If you want it to taste like a treat, fold some mini dark chocolate chips into the batter, or slather a slice with a chocolate nut butter spread like Nocciolata or Justin's Chocolate-Hazelnut Butter, or some all-fruit jam. If you prefer a slice on the savory side, eat it on its own or spread on a bit ofÂ butter or cream cheese.

Any way you slice it, you'll love this modern take on a classic.

Avocado-Banana Bread

Yield: 1 8-inch loaf

1 ½ cups almond meal

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

8 oz. avocado, halved, pitted, flesh scooped out (about ¾ cup flesh)

2 medium ripe bananas (about 13 oz.), sliced

3 Tbsp. coconut oil, plus more for pan

2 tsp. vanilla extract

5 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 large egg

½ cup chopped nuts, unsweetened coconut or chocolate chips, optional