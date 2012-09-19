Arsenic Found in Most Rice Products: New Report



An alarming new series of tests by Consumer Reports discovered arsenic in many rice products, including cereals fed to infants and children, organic products, and brown rice, at levels considered unsafe by some health experts.

Here are highlights from the report:

Consumer Reports found arsenic in every one of the 233 samples of rice tested

Arsenic was found in two forms: as inorganic arsenic, which is a known carcinogen, and organic, which is less toxic but still of concern

Some infant rice cereals had five times the arsenic found in other baby cereals, like oatmeal

Rice grown in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Texas had higher levels of arsenic than rice grown elsewhere

The more rice consumers eat, the more arsenic can be detected in their urine

