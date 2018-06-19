6 Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Weight Loss, Better Digestion, and More

A daily dose of apple cider vinegar can help ward off weight gain, regulate blood sugar, and support a healthy gut.

But experts routinely recommend that ACV fans don't drink the liquid straight, as it may hurt your throat on the way down or wear away at your teeth. Plus, some people find the sheer vinegary taste not all that appealing.

To the rescue comes Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health by Britt Brandon, available for preorder now ($16, amazon.com). Brandon, a certified fitness nutrition specialist, offers 100 teas, smoothies, and other smart sips that promise the above apple cider vinegar health benefits and more.

Below, six of her tasty apple cider vinegar recipes you can whip up easily at home.

