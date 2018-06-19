6 Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Weight Loss, Better Digestion, and More

A daily dose of apple cider vinegar can help ward off weight gain, regulate blood sugar, and support a healthy gut.
But experts routinely recommend that ACV fans don't drink the liquid straight, as it may hurt your throat on the way down or wear away at your teeth. Plus, some people find the sheer vinegary taste not all that appealing.
To the rescue comes Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks forHealth by Britt Brandon, available for preorder now ($16, amazon.com). Brandon, a certified fitness nutrition specialist, offers 100 teas, smoothies, and other smart sips that promise the above apple cider vinegar health benefits and more.
Below, six of her tasty apple cider vinegar recipes you can whip up easily at home.
2 of 7James Stefiuk/Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health
Sweet Green Banana
With its combination of calcium, iron, and zinc all helping the body to absorb and utilize vitamins and minerals as needed for optimal metabolism, spinach is the healthy core of this apple cider vinegar drink.
Serves 2
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
2 cups spinach leaves
1 medium banana, peeled
2 cups organic apple juice
1 cup ice
Combine all the ingredients in a large blender.
Blend the ingredients on high until thoroughly combined and frothy.
Consume immediately or store tightly sealed and unrefrigerated up to 4 hours.
Per serving
Calories: 180 | Fat: 0.5 g | Protein: 2 g | Sodium: 50 mg | Fiber: 2 g | Carbohydrates: 45 g | Sugar: 37 g
3 of 7James Stefiuk/Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health
Tropical Treat
Bananas are low-energy-density food, meaning that they give you more food for fewer calories, because they have extra bulk from things like water and fiber. Packed with digestive-friendly fiber, this sweet addition can infuse your apple cider vinegar drinks with a tropical-island feel.
Serves 2
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
2 medium bananas, peeled and frozen
1 cup chopped pineapple
1 cup ice
2 cups low-fat coconut milk
Combine all the ingredients in a large blender.
Blend the ingredients on high until thoroughly combined and frothy.
Consume immediately or store tightly sealed and unrefrigerated up to 4 hours.
Per serving
Calories: 190 | Fat: 5 g | Protein: 2 g | Sodium: 40 mg | Fiber: 4 g | Carbohydrates: 37 g | Sugar: 22 g
Advertisement
4 of 7James Stefiuk/Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health
Pear-Berry Blast
With plentiful vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, C, and K, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, pears provide gut-friendly fiber that aids in digestion.
Serves 2
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 medium pear, peeled and cored
1 cup raspberries
1 cup blackberries
2 cups purified water
Combine all the ingredients in a large blender.
Blend the ingredients on high until thoroughly combined and frothy.
Consume immediately or store tightly sealed and unrefrigerated up to 4 hours.
Per serving
Calories: 100 | Fat: 1 g | Protein: 2 g | Sodium: 4 mg | Fiber: 10 g | Carbohydrates: 25 g | Sugar: 13 g
Advertisement
5 of 7James Stefiuk/Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health
Green Apple
With no bitter taste and with plentiful health benefits, spinach can be added to almost any dish or drink without drastically altering the desired taste of the main ingredients.
Serves 2
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 cup spinach leaves
2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and cored
1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. ground nutmeg
1⁄4 tsp. ground cloves
1 Tbsp. honey
1 cup ice
2 cups purified water
1. Combine all the ingredients in a large blender.
Blend the ingredients on high until thoroughly combined and frothy.
Consume immediately or store tightly sealed and unrefrigerated up to 4 hours.
Per serving
Calories: 130 | Fat: 1 g | Protein: 1 g | Sodium: 15 mg | Fiber: 7 g | Carbohydrates: 32 g | Sugar: 22 g
Advertisement
6 of 7James Stefiuk/Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health
Sweet Red Lemony Lift
With a lower glycemic index rating than both white and brown sugar, honey makes a sweet addition to apple cider vinegar drinks like this one without worry about blood sugar spikes. If you find that energy issues plague your day, try out this delicious and nutritious ACV drink for energy that lasts for hours.
Serves 2
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
2 cups hulled strawberries
2 medium lemons, peeled and deseeded
1 Tbsp. honey
1 cup ice
2 cups purified water
In a large blender, combine the vinegar, strawberries, lemons, honey, and ice.
Advertisement
7 of 7James Stefiuk/Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health
Blue Cantaloupe Chamomile
Chamomile tea has been widely recommended to anyone hoping to reduce stress. Caffeine-free and packed with phytochemicals, chamomile tea has a calming effect on both body and mind. Light and crisp, it makes for the perfect pairing with apple cider vinegar.
Serves 2
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. honey
1 cup blueberries
1 cup chopped cantaloupe
1 cup ice
2 cups chamomile tea prepared with purified water, cooled
Combine all the ingredients in a large blender.
Blend the ingredients on high until thoroughly combined and frothy.
Consume immediately or store tightly sealed and unrefrigerated up to 4 hours.
Per serving
Calories: 100 | Fat: 0.5 g | Protein: 1 g | Sodium: 15 mg | Fiber: 3 g | Carbohydrates: 26 g | Sugar: 22 g