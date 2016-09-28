4 Delicious New Ways to Cook With Ancient Grains

While the quinoa craze has been in full effect for some time now, there are a multitude of other good-for-you ancient grains out there that have yet to hit the mainstream. From freekeh to kamut to sorghum, there are lots of hearty quinoa stand-ins that offer the similarly nutty flavor we've come to love. And like quinoa, they're incredibly versatile: whip up everything from grain bowls to easy appetizers to vegetarian sloppy Joes. Here, delicious new ways to cook with ancient grains.