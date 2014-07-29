An Easy, Healthy Breakfast You Make the Night Before

RELATED

If your mornings are hectic, you might think it's nearly impossible to make a healthy breakfast. With this recipe for overnight oats with fresh berries and chia seeds, you'll have a nutritious and tasty meal waiting for you first thing in the morning.

Never tried overnight oats? Well, you're in for a treat. You're probably used to boiling or microwaving rolled oats, but soaking them overnight makes them just as smooth and creamy as the traditional methods. You can even prep multiple batches ahead of time so all you have to do (after rolling out of bed) is open the fridge and grab a spoon.

Overnight oats with chia seeds and fresh berries

What you'll need:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup fresh berries

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp chia seeds

2 tsp maple syrup

1/4 tsp cinnamon

How to make it: Combine ingredients in a mason jar or bowl then cover and refrigerate overnight. Enjoy cold the next morning and top with more fruit if desired.

Makes 1 serving

