Amy Sedaris’s Cheeky Cupcakes

Funny girl Amy Sedarisâ book, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence (Grand Central Publishing), comes out in paperback this month. She let me in on how she celebrates Halloween: âI have special Halloween âpokesâ that I put on my cupcakes.â Hereâs her much sought-after cupcake recipeâdelicious for any occasion:
Amyâs Cupcakes
Makes 24 cupcakes
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
1 3/4 cups sugar
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
2 eggs
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
2 1/2 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cup milk
Beat until it looks like itâs supposed to and pour into individual baking cups, until 2/3rds full. Bake for 20 minutes at 375 degrees.