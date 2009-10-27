Amazing Benefits of Blueberries

Now even more great reasons to enjoy blueberries! This little fruit softens dry skin, boosts your brain, and may even prevent cancer.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Skin reviver
Soften up with this scrub from The Cliff House Resort and Spa in Ogunquit, Maine: Combine 2 cups brown sugar, 2 teaspoons puréed blueberries, and 3 tablespoons lemon juice. Blueberry’s antioxidants soften skin, lemon juice brightens, and sugar exfoliates.
3 of 5
Bladder aid
Blueberries, like cranberries, contain compounds that prevent bacteria from adhering to bladder walls, which helps ward off urinary-tract infections (UTI’s), according to a Rutgers University study. If you get UTI’s, toss a handful of blueberries into your a.m. smoothie.
Advertisement
4 of 5
Cancer blocker
Blueberries’ anthocyanins—which give them their blue hue—attack cancer-causing free radicals and can even block the growth of tumor cells, a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign study found. Eating just a half-cup a day (like in a slice of pie!) is all you need.
Advertisement
5 of 5Istockphoto (all)
Brain food
To work smarter, pack dried-blueberry trail mix for a snack. A study from the University of Reading and the Peninsula Medical School in England suggests that blueberries reverse age-related memory loss, thanks to its abundance of antioxidants called flavonoids.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.