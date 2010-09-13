How to Add More Flavor to Every Meal

It's all about how you dress it. 

Health.com
September 13, 2010

You can completely change the flavor of a protein, pasta, salad, or grain simply by adding a unique sauce or dressing. What, for instance, is Giada’s favorite way to doctor up a big bowl of grains? A lemon vinaigrette. “Even just a dressing,” says Giada, “is going to add flavor in every bite.” In this video, Giada reveals her favorite salad dressing recipe. Sign up for the 30-Day No Takeout Challenge for more tips from Giada, as well as a month's worth of easy to make recipes. 

