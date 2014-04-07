Try This Superfruit Breakfast Recipe

Eating the same old breakfast can get boring day in and day out, but it’s important to have a good-for-you morning meal. Keep it nutritious while mixing things up with a puréed açaí bowl, a traditional Brazilian breakfast that’s loaded with antioxidants and won’t leave you crashing before lunchtime. The açaí berry is one of the most nutritious and powerful foods in the world, filled with fiber and heart-healthy fats. Dig in!

Açaí Breakfast Bowl Recipe

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 Sambazon smoothie packs
1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 banana, divided
1 tablespoon coconut flakes
1 tablespoon dried and/or fresh berries
1 tablespoon high-fiber cereal or granola

Preparation

  1. Blend smoothie packs, almond milk and half the banana until smooth and thick, about 30 seconds.

  2. Pour mixture into a bowl and top with coconut flakes, berries, cereal and the rest of the banana, sliced.

Per serving:

  • 290 cal

  • 13 g fat (4.5 g sat)

  • 40 g carbs

  • 75 mg sodium

  • 9 g fiber

  • 4.5 g protein









