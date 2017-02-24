Have you tried an acai (pronounced ah-sah-ee) smoothie bowl yet? If so, you know that this refreshing meal is packed with nutrients, but also tastes delicious. There are plenty of tasty varieties out there, but most contain vitamin-filled fruit, protein-packed nut butters, and nutrition boosters like chia or flax seeds. Then they’re topped with fiber-filled granola and more fruit. The star of the bowl, acai, is a superfood that’s bursting with antioxidants, and may also have weight loss and anti-aging benefits.

But you don’t have to head to a smoothie shop to get your acai bowl fix—watch this video to learn how to make your own at home. It’s actually very simple to make, and if you’re feeling tired of your usual power smoothie or go-to bowl of oatmeal for breakfast, this acai bowl is great way to shake things up while still staying healthy.

To make this refreshing recipe for yourself, combine a medium-sized frozen banana, frozen berries, frozen chopped spinach, almond milk, almond butter, acai powder (like Navitas Naturals), ground flaxseed, maple syrup, and a pinch of salt in a high speed blender. Blend all the ingredients, stopping to stir it or thin with water as needed. Then, pour the smoothie into a bowl, and top with your favorite bites, like sliced fruit, honey, and granola. This recipe makes about 2 ½ cups of smoothie—enough for one meal or two snacks.