A Recipe for Sweet Potato and Buckwheat Burgers

Are you looking for something new and different (and perhaps vegetarian) to add to your weekly dinner rotation? Well, look no further!

This homemade veggie burger uses buckwheat, mashed sweet potato, egg whites, fresh ginger, and onion to form a healthy and delicious patty. It's also packed with fiber, which will keep you full and satisfied long after you eat it.

Try adding this veggie burger to a whole wheat bun with a little bit of garlic guacamole or pairing it with your favorite salad greens for a super nutritious (and tasty) meal!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup buckwheat

1 cup water

1/2 small onion, diced

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

3/4 cup mashed sweet potato

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg white

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger

1/4 tsp sea salt

Directions:

Add buckwheat and water to a pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook until water is absorbed and buckwheat is soft, about 6-8 minutes. Meanwhile, saute onion in olive oil over medium heat until softened. Once buckwheat and onion are finished cooking, combine them with sweet potato, flour, egg, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Form mixture into patties and place onto a prepared griddle. (I used non-stick cooking spray.) Cook burgers on medium heat for 5-7 minutes on one side before flipping. Continue to cook until lightly browned and slightly firm. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Makes 10 burgers

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.