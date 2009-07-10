A Mystery Pregnancy, a Lifesaving iPhone App, and Surgeons Tweeting Surgeries

- We're not doctors, but we certainly interview a lot of them. And we really don't think it's possible for a 13-year-old to get pregnant from just sitting in a pool. [Daily Mail]
- Michael Jackson's death brought to light the importance of CPR in the event of cardiac arrest. Now there is a nifty new iPhone app—and we love health-related iPhone apps, by the way—that teaches users how to do CPR during an emergency. [American Heart Association]
- How would you like to read about a doctor performing surgery, in real time, on Twitter? Better question: How would you like to be the person being operated on, while an assistant tweets away? A children's hospital in Kansas City earned some press this week for doing just that. [New York Times]
- New research reveals good news for families in bilingual households: Teaching your kids both English and Spanish (or any combination of two languages) does not appear to delay learning, as was once thought. [U.S. News & World Report]
- The cookie-dough mystery continues: The strain of bacterium found recently at a Virginia Nestlé plant does not match E. coli outbreaks reported in 30 states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Just to be safe, though—stop eating it raw, please! [Los Angeles Times]