A Gluten-Free Pumpkin Coconut Bread Recipe

It's that time of year again. Bring on the pumpkin recipes!

Fall is my favorite time of year, and I cannot get enough of the sweet, cinnamon-infused, pumpkin-packed baked goods of the season. Pumpkin pie, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin pancakes... oh, I love them all!

I recently hopped on the pumpkin train and created my own gluten-free recipe for pumpkin bread. It combines nutrient-packed pumpkin with satisfying coconut and chewy raisins for a delectable autumn treat. This pumpkin bread is so good, you won't even know it's gluten-free!

Ingredients:

2 cups almond flour or meal

1/2 cup coconut flour

1 15-ounce can of pumpkin

1/2 cup honey

4 eggs

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup raisins

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and blend well. Coat a 9" X 5" loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and then pour in batter. Spread evenly. Bake for 60-65 minutes until loaf is cooked all the way through. Allow to cool before serving.

Makes 1 loaf

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.