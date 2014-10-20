9 Quick and Easy Make-Ahead Casseroles

It's that time of year: comfort food season!

As soon as the weather turns cold and the days grow dark, all I want to eat is warm, gooey, and comforting foods (and preferably ones covered in melt-y cheese), which make casseroles one of my go-to meals for busy weeks.

And when it comes to making a satisfying and nutritious meal without a lot of prep, a casserole comes in handy, especially with a 4-month-old and not having a lot of time to devote to cooking. These recipes are fast and easy and perfect for making ahead of time, so you have dinner prepared and lots of leftovers for quick weeknight meals!

Gluten Free Mexican Chicken Casserole

This simple, healthy dinner via fANNEtastic Food is quick and easy to make (only 10 minutes of prep time!), and freezes well for later, too.

Easy Greek Casserole

This combo of feta cheese, tomatoes, olives and more comes together in a matter of minutes—just layer the ingredients in a pan and pop in the oven. This one's from my blog, Carrots 'N' Cake.

Lightened Up Meatball Casserole

This recipe from the blog Peanut Butter Fingers might sound high in calories, but it's far from that since it's been lightened up with turkey meatballs, part-skim mozzarella, goat cheese, and fat-free Greek yogurt.

Fiesta Egg Casserole

This fiesta egg casserole from The Fitnessista is high in protein and combines Mexican flavors like savory chorizo and creamy avocado.

Easy Breakfast Casserole

Julie of Peanut Butter Fingers made this Easy Breakfast Casserole with spinach and Canadian bacon for guests, but you could bake it at night and reheat slices for easy mornings.

Santa Fe Casserole

This vegetarian bean casserole via Healthy Tipping Point has so much flavor, even the meat-eaters in your life will love it!

Mini Goat Cheese Chili Relleno Casseroles

These mini casseroles in ramekins are perfect to make ahead for a brunch party, or freeze in portions to enjoy later. Another delicious recipe via The Fitnessista.

Squash Casserole

Made with summer squash, chicken apple sausage, Greek yogurt, onion, garlic, cheese, and breadcrumbs, this recipe from Peanut Butter Fingers is both nutritious and delicious.

Taco Casserole

Love tacos? This recipe from blogger Run Eat Repeat is for you! It combines tortillas with all of your favorite taco ingredients in one quick and healthy dish.

