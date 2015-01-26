9 Protein Pancakes That Will Power You Through Your Morning

It's that time of year when many of us struggle to stick with our health-inspired New Year's resolutions. If you're having a tough time staying motivated, trying kicking off your day with a satisfying, protein-packed breakfast.

Starting your morning on the right foot can make all the difference in how you face the day ahead, and you're more likely to make healthy choices. A breakfast packed with essential nutrients and satisfying protein (like that in the Greek yogurt, ground flaxseed, and protein powder found in the recipes below) is exactly what you want to power you through your morning.

Try these protein pancake recipes for delicious, good-for-you fuel that will fill you up and keep your energy levels humming along until lunchtime!

Greek Yogurt Protein Pancake (above)

This super satisfying recipe is one of my favorites. Made with Greek yogurt, rolled oats, and eggs, one pancake has about 260 calories and 21 grams of protein. I hope you love it as much as I do.

Banana Bread Protein Pancakes

Craving banana bread, but want something with a little more staying power? These protein pancakes from blogger PB Fingers will fill you up and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time.

Berry Chia Pancakes

Made with brown rice flour, berries, and chia seeds, these pancakes have a light, fluffy texture with a subtle amount of sweetness. This recipe from The Fitnessista is also gluten-free and dairy-free.

RELATED: The 20 Best Foods to Eat for Breakfast

Vanilla Protein Pancake

This thick and hearty Vanilla Protein Pancake is my own creation and it has a sweet vanilla flavor from a mix of protein powder and vanilla extract. If you like vanilla, you'll love this pancake.

Sweet Potato Protein Pancakes

Eggs and cottage cheese provide the protein in this recipe from The Lean Green Bean. The addition of oats and sweet potatoes come together to create hearty pancakes that taste like an egg-y French toast.

Coconut Protein Pancake

This pancake is for the coconut lovers! I combined coconut flour, coconut extract, banana, and egg whites to make a thick and hearty high-protein pancake loaded with healthy fats. I topped it with shredded coconut, chia seeds, and sunflower butter.

RELATED: 3 Breakfast Rules to Follow to Lose Weight

Three Ingredient Protein Pancake

It might be hard to believe, but this pancake for one is easy to make and so tasty. Monica from Run Eat Repeat created a recipe that calls for just eggs, a packet of oatmeal, and peanut butter. For some added protein, add a second egg to the batter: it’ll give you a bigger and fluffier pancake, too.

Pumpkin Protein Pancakes

The taste and texture of my Pumpkin Protein Pancakes remind me of a pumpkin muffin (yes, there's cinnamon and nutmeg in there). And they’re loaded with protein: This pancake recipe has close to 30 grams!

Gluten-Free, High-Protein Pancake

This delicious gluten-free and high-protein breakfast pancake from Fannetasticfood is easy to make and sure to keep you full all morning. The only sweetness comes from the banana, so make sure it's nice and ripe!

RELATED: 10 High-Protein Breakfast Recipes

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.