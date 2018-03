9 Low-Fat Foods You Shouldn't Eat

Don't automatically assume that a food with "low fat" on its label is better for you or will help you lose weight. Many low-fat, reduced fat, and fat-free foods give you more than you bargained for: A recent UK study found that 10% of diet foods contain the same or more calories than the regular stuff, and that 40% had more sugar. Why? When companies remove fat, they have to use more sugar, salt, and additives to make the food taste better. Plus, research shows that a "low-fat" nutrition label leads all consumers, especially those who are overweight, to overeat That's not such a good trade off. Rather than take the label's word for it, digging a little deeper can help you make a healthier (and yes, slimmer) choice. Here's the scoop on 9 low-fat foods that aren't so good for you.