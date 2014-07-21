9 Healthier Versions of Your Favorite Junk Foods

RELATED

While we'd all like to think that we eat healthy, there's no denying that Americans have a serious weakness for junk food.

Fast food made up 11% of adults' daily calories between 2007 and 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Let's not forget all that pesky sugar, either. The CDC also found that 13% of our calories came from added sugar between 2005 and 2010—cutting it pretty darn close to the 15% limit set by the 2010 USDA Dietary Guidelines. (The American Heart Association goes further: they recommend limiting added sugar to less than 100 calories daily for women.)

Whether it's greasy fries, salty chips, or sugary cupcakes, almost everyone craves some kind of unhealthy food. Since today is National Junk Food Day, you might think you have free rein to eat any sweet or fried treat in sight. But before you go stuffing your face, know that you can enjoy delicious, healthier versions of your favorite junk foods, with more nutrients to boot.

Here are a few healthier recipes to make when a craving strikes:

Zucchini Oven Chips

Calories per 3/4 cup serving: 61

Try this recipe: Zucchini Oven Chips

Watch the video:

Cherry-Almond Chocolate-Chunk Cookies

Calories per cookie: 94

Try this recipe: Cherry-Almond Chocolate-Chunk Cookies

Spicy Sweet Potato Oven Fries

Calories in 8 wedges: 240

Try this recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Oven Fries

Coconut Chiffon Cupcakes With Marshmallow Frosting

Calories per cupcake: 191

Try this recipe: Coconut Chiffon Cupcakes With Marshmallow Frosting

Tomato and Mozzarella Pizza

Calories in two slices: 334

Try this recipe: Tomato and Mozzarella Pizza

Triple Chocolate Surprise Brownies

Calories per brownie: 153

Try this recipe: Triple Chocolate Surprise Brownies

Broiled Salmon Burgers

Calories per burger: 411

Try this recipe: Broiled Salmon Burgers

Adobo-Lime Chicken Tacos

Calories in two tacos: 248

Try this recipe: Adobo-Lime Chicken Tacos

Mini Donuts With Maple Glaze

Calories in three doughnuts: 279

Try this recipe: Mini Donuts

Watch the video: