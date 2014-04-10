9 Fast and Fresh Smoothie Recipes

Sure, energy drinks and caffeine can help get you going, but they can leave you feeling worse just a few hours later. Instead of dealing with that inevitable crash, whip up a good-for-you smoothie to energize you.
Smoothies are a great way to pack some serious nutrients into your diet without adding a lot of time, effort, or calories to your life. Try one of these nine fast and fresh smoothie recipes when you need a quick and easy boost. The vitamin- and antioxidant-rich ingredients are just what your body needs to feel good!
Coconut-Kale Smoothie
This coconut-flavored smoothie is packed with healthy ingredients like banana, honey, and flaxseed meal.
Fuzzy Navel Smoothie
This blend has the refreshing taste of your favorite cocktail, minus the extra calories from alcohol.
Green Elvis Smoothie
The yummy combo of banana and peanut butter helps mask the taste of spinach, making this is a great green smoothie for beginners.
Green Lemonade Smoothie
This isn't your usual lemonade! Pear, cucumber, and kale add good-for-your nutrients and filling fiber.
Mango-Ginger-Strawberry Smoothie
Awaken your senses with this fruity smoothie that gets its sweetness from honey and crystallized ginger.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Protein Smoothie
A childhood favorite you can drink! Mixed berries, almond milk, and banana make it even more satisfying.
Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie
This smoothie, made with Greek yogurt and cream cheese, is so rich and creamy you'll think you're seriously indulging.
Tropical Treat Smoothie
Need a tropical vacation in your life? Sip this pineapple, coconut, mint, and ginger blend to escape.
Vitamin C Smoothie
An antioxidant-packed smoothie with a bright, fresh flavor thanks to strawberries, orange juice, and goji berries.
