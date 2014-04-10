9 Fast and Fresh Smoothie Recipes

Looking for a quick, natural pick-me-up? Sure, energy drinks and caffeine can help get you going, but they can leave you feeling worse just a few hours later. Instead of dealing with that inevitable crash, whip up a good-for-you smoothie to energize you.

Smoothies are a great way to pack some serious nutrients into your diet without adding a lot of time, effort, or calories to your life. Try one of these nine fast and fresh smoothie recipes when you need a quick and easy boost. The vitamin- and antioxidant-rich ingredients are just what your body needs to feel good!





Coconut-Kale Smoothie

This coconut-flavored smoothie is packed with healthy ingredients like banana, honey, and flaxseed meal.

Fuzzy Navel Smoothie

This blend has the refreshing taste of your favorite cocktail, minus the extra calories from alcohol.

Green Elvis Smoothie

The yummy combo of banana and peanut butter helps mask the taste of spinach, making this is a great green smoothie for beginners.

Green Lemonade Smoothie

This isn't your usual lemonade! Pear, cucumber, and kale add good-for-your nutrients and filling fiber.

Mango-Ginger-Strawberry Smoothie

Awaken your senses with this fruity smoothie that gets its sweetness from honey and crystallized ginger.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Protein Smoothie

A childhood favorite you can drink! Mixed berries, almond milk, and banana make it even more satisfying.

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

This smoothie, made with Greek yogurt and cream cheese, is so rich and creamy you'll think you're seriously indulging.

Tropical Treat Smoothie

Need a tropical vacation in your life? Sip this pineapple, coconut, mint, and ginger blend to escape.

Vitamin C Smoothie

An antioxidant-packed smoothie with a bright, fresh flavor thanks to strawberries, orange juice, and goji berries.



