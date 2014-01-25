8 Excellent Recipes for Hard-Boiled Eggs

January 25, 2014
Easy ways to use hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a great way to add a little protein and vitamin D (it's in the yolk) to your day. Eat them plain or enjoy them in one of these egg-cellent recipes.

New American Deviled Eggs

This picnic favorite uses low-fat mayo and fat-free yogurt to cut down on calories but packs in flavor with ginger, hot sauce, and curry powder.

Ingredients: Hard-boiled eggs, fat-free yogurt, low-fat mayonnaise, baking potato, curry powder, ginger, hot pepper sauce, green onions

Calories: 34

Try this recipe: New American Deviled Eggs
Pressed Summer Sandwich With Eggs and Anchovies

This unique sandwich brings unusual Mediterranean favorites together for a savory flavor. Adding hard-boiled eggs adds a soft texture and mellow taste.

Ingredients: Crusty bread, capers, parsley, garlic, orange bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black olives, hard-boiled eggs

Calories: 341

Try this recipe: Pressed Summer Sandwich With Eggs and Anchovies
Stuffed Chipotle Meatballs

Eggs in meatballs? You bet! The eggs help add low-cal texture to the meatballs without altering their meaty flavor. Chipotle chiles and cilantro add a spicy layer to the sauce that is quickly soaked up by the rice.

Ingredients: Ground beef, an egg, long-grain white rice, onion, hard-boiled eggs, chicken broth, tomato sauce, chipotle chiles, garlic, bay leaf, cilantro

Calories: 493

Try this recipe: Stuffed Chipotle Meatballs
Salmon Salad With Vinaigrette

This salad combines French elements to form a light lunch (or dinner). Vidalia onions pair nicely with the vinaigrette and add flavor to the hard-boiled eggs.

Ingredients: Green beans, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, olive oil, shallots, salmon, mixed salad greens, Vidalia onion, hard-boiled eggs

Calories: 271

Try this recipe: Salmon Salad With Vinaigrette
Chicken Livers With Caramelized Onions and Madeira

The star of this dish is the spectacular onion and Madeira sauce. But using the hard-boiled eggs as a crumpled condiment adds a nice, mild finish to the dish.

Ingredients: Cooking oil, onions, chicken livers, Madeira, hard-boiled egg, parsley

Try this recipe: Chicken Livers With Caramelized Onions and Madeira
English-Muffin Egg Pizzas

This recipe is so simple, yet so delicious. Broiling the already cooked eggs provides a firmer texture. And the classic combination of the tomato, mozzarella, and oregano is a great fit for mild egg flavor.

Ingredients: English-muffins, olive oil, tomato slices, hard-boiled eggs, mozzarella, oregano

Calories: 272

Try this recipe: English-Muffin Egg Pizzas
Egg Salad With Capers

This classic salad tastes excellent in a pita, on toast, or even on top of a cucumber or cracker. Add a little tarragon for an extra kick, or give your egg salad some crunch with diced celery.

Ingredients: Red onion, red bell pepper, kalamata olives, light mayonnaise, parsley, capers, mustard, hard-boiled eggs

Calories: 228

Try this recipe: Egg Salad With Capers
Chicken Pan Bagnat

Pan bagnat, a regional favorite in Provence, delivers meat, bread, and salad all in one handful. Hard-boiled eggs blend perfectly with the olive oil–soaked bread.

Ingredients: Lemon juice, thyme, olive oil, crusty rolls, garlic, crisp lettuce leaves, tomatoes, roasted chicken, hard-boiled eggs, red onion, green bell pepper, olives, anchovy fillets (optional)

Try this recipe: Chicken Pan Bagnat

