8 Excellent Recipes for Hard-Boiled Eggs

Eggs in meatballs? You bet! The eggs help add low-cal texture to the meatballs without altering their meaty flavor. Chipotle chiles and cilantro add a spicy layer to the sauce that is quickly soaked up by the rice.
Ingredients: Ground beef, an egg, long-grain white rice, onion, hard-boiled eggs, chicken broth, tomato sauce, chipotle chiles, garlic, bay leaf, cilantro
This recipe is so simple, yet so delicious. Broiling the already cooked eggs provides a firmer texture. And the classic combination of the tomato, mozzarella, and oregano is a great fit for mild egg flavor.