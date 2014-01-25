8 Excellent Recipes for Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a great way to add a little protein and vitamin D (it's in the yolk) to your day. Eat them plain or enjoy them in one of these egg-cellent recipes.This picnic favorite uses low-fat mayo and fat-free yogurt to cut down on calories but packs in flavor with ginger, hot sauce, and curry powder.Hard-boiled eggs, fat-free yogurt, low-fat mayonnaise, baking potato, curry powder, ginger, hot pepper sauce, green onions34